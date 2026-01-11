A successful year at Bright Lights Windsor.

The City of Windsor estimates that over 105,000 people enjoyed the holiday lights and displays at Jackson Park.

The event first opened to the public on November 28, 2025, and wrapped up for the season on January 7, 2026.

The holiday display featured themed zones such as the Northern Lights, the Enchanted Children's Village, W.E. the North, Candy Cane Lane, Merry and Bright, Santa's Workshop, Winter Wonderland, and Peace and Love Around the World.

New displays this year included family farm trees, firework lights, light-up seesaws, and a large heart-shaped arch.

