A successful evening for the 9th annual Period Promise.

Formally known as Tampon Tuesday, the event saw thousands of donations of menstrual products come through from a range of residents, community organizations, schools, and more.

The event is a partnership between the United Way and the Windsor and District Labour Council.

Donations of products as well as monetary donations were collected throughout the afternoon at the Harbour House Waterfront Eatery.

Preliminary results for the event showed approximately 4,000 products donated, and $10,000 in monetary donations.

All of the donations are separated by volunteers by product, and then distributed to a number of organizations in need such as UHC, the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, as well as local shelters, refugee centres, and even some schools.

Leilani Logronio, manager of labour programs and services for United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent, says the response was overwhelming as the need grows.

"There's an increase in need, and the last couple of years we're getting more requests from different agencies. But when we look at our Windsor-Essex community they always step up, it doesn't matter their situation, they're always there to support their neighbours and everybody else in Windsor-Essex County so it's amazing to see."

Jenny Sylvestre, an employee at Stellantis, says they donate annually to the cause.

"This year we raised $9,000 which is more than double what we did last year. The employees at Windsor Assembly Plant, and the Local have contributed greatly to this cause. A lot of people stand by it, and understand what's needed in the City of Windsor and Essex County, so we're proud supporters."

Shauna Skinner is a local resident who donated some products and says by each person donating a little bit it adds up to a lot.

"As a woman I cannot imagine not being able to get the things that I need, and I want to make a difference in our community for women. It's women helping women, right?"

This event is held ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, 2025.

All donations made stay 100 per cent local.