It's officially been one year since convenience stores across Ontario could sell alcohol, and one local owner is calling it an exciting milestone.

Terry Yaldo, owner of Midway Convenience in Windsor, and chair of the Ontario Convenience Stores Association, says ever since convenience stores across the province could start selling alcohol he's seen a boost in business.

On September 5, 2024, convenience stores across Ontario started selling beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.

When this change occurred last year, at least 20 per cent of the alcohol on display had be produced by small Ontario breweries, cideries and distilleries, while at least 10 per cent of wine on display had to come from small Ontario wineries - which Yaldo says is still the case.

However, Yaldo says there is even more local products on the shelves at the convenience stores due to less American products being sold as a result of the U.S. tariffs.

He says he's never had an issue with someone under 19-years-old trying to buy alcohol.

"No issues whatsoever with underage, we have a high school around the corner, and a lot of convenience stores are taking this very seriously. There's a lot of repercussions if you do something you're not supposed to do - which there should be. So this is a restrictive product, we're used to handling many restrictive products."

Yaldo says some of the products have been impacted by the U.S. tariffs.

"We do notice a difference, unfortunately a lot of popular Californian wines we can't get right now. Another popular ready-to-drink was Jack Daniel's, that's not available as well. We understand the reasoning for it, we're just happy to be able to offer other alternatives and we definitely, definitely love to see the local products sell as much as possible."

He says it took time over the year for customers to be comfortable with buying alcohol at a convenience store.

"I have seen a shift in the customers behaviour, and they've gotten used to it. It's nice to know that you can go out on a Sunday night and walk down the street and get your preferred choice of drink, and not feel like you have to rush on Sunday morning to get to the LCBO or the Beer Store before they close."

Convenience stores are allowed to sell booze from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., however, Yaldo says he would love to see the province extend the time later into the night.

Staff must be trained to sell booze from an approved training outfit such as SmartServe.