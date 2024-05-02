The Windsor International Film Festival is now accepting submissions for the 2024 Festival.

This year for the Festival's 20th anniversary, over 190 films and 50 short films will be accepted and shown during the event which will run from October 24 to November 3.

WIFF is accepting submissions in three categories which include WIFF Local features and shorts, Canadian features, and International features.

Over 2,000 films are anticipated to be submitted.

Vincent Georgie, Executive Director of the Windsor International Film Festival, says they've already received submissions.

"We have it for all of our local filmmakers to submit their films, we've got a portal open for all of our Canadian filmmakers from across the country to submit films, and we've got another portal open for all of our filmmakers that are from around the world that will be sending us films. And we look forward to looking at all of those films and picking the very, very best for our WIFF audience."



He says this year will have more films shown than ever before.



"About 190 films that will be shown at the festival this year, 190 features, and probably about 50 shorts. So that'll be great! But we are anticipating to receive over 2,000 applications."



Georgie says there will be a movie for everyone.



"WIFF is about movie lovers, so no matter what you like whether it's comedy, or drama, or action, or documentaries, or horror movies - whatever it is - we want to make sure there's something for you. And there's a very, very large slate this year but we're expecting over 2,000 applications this year so it's going to be a lot to choose from, that way we get to pick the best for our audience.")



He adds that in honour of the 20th anniversary there will be many events announced over the next few months.

Submissions will be open until July 22, and can be sent in on the WIFF website.

Selected entrants will be notified on September 26.

Over 180 films and 300 screenings were shown during the 2023 Festival.