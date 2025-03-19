Greenlight for a housing development in Kingsville.

Council gave the final approval on Monday night to make way for a new subdivision in the town on the vacant land at 175 Wigle Avenue, between Katie Crescent and Glass Avenue.

The yet to be built road will be named Sarkis Street, and consist of 18 lots for 36 semi-detached dwelling units, and a temporary cul-de-sac to facilitate turn-around for residents and service vehicles.

The developer has three years to complete construction, or they may request an extension if additional time is needed to support development, which would require resolution from council.