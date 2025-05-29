A friend and former stylist of the R&B singer Cassie is the latest witness to testify at Sean "Diddy" Combs federal sex trafficking trial.

The stylist, Deonte Nash, told jurors that the hip-hop mogul insisted his then-girlfiend Cassie have an unwanted sex marathon after celebrating her birthday with friends.

In his testimony Wednesday, Nash also corroborated Cassie's account that Combs frequently beat and tormented her, as well as threatened to ruin her reputation by leaking sexual recordings.

Nash said he remains close with Cassie, even advising her on her trial wardrobe.

He said he contacted her Tuesday to congratulate her on the birth of her third child.