Stunt driving charges have been laid after two incidents in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say on Saturday, May 17 around 9 p.m., a sergeant on patrol stopped a vehicle on Front Road that was travelling over twice the posted speed limit.

According to police, a 26-year-old driver from Windsor was travelling 110 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

Then early Tuesday morning, an officer saw a vehicle performing multiple "burnouts" on Highway 3 at Sandwich West Parkway.

Police say the vehicle was stopped and a 25-year-old man from Windsor was charged with stunt driving.

Both drivers had their driver’s licence suspended for 30 days, and their vehicles impounded for 14 days.