Stunt driving charges have been laid after two incidents in LaSalle.
LaSalle police say on Saturday, May 17 around 9 p.m., a sergeant on patrol stopped a vehicle on Front Road that was travelling over twice the posted speed limit.
According to police, a 26-year-old driver from Windsor was travelling 110 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.
Then early Tuesday morning, an officer saw a vehicle performing multiple "burnouts" on Highway 3 at Sandwich West Parkway.
Police say the vehicle was stopped and a 25-year-old man from Windsor was charged with stunt driving.
Both drivers had their driver’s licence suspended for 30 days, and their vehicles impounded for 14 days.
Two drivers from Windsor charged with Stunt driving over the long weekend in separate occurrences for excessive speed and performing "burnouts", respectively.— LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) May 20, 2025
