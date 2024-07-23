Stunt driving charges have been laid against two drivers from Windsor-Essex.

Elgin OPP say an officer from the Chatham detachment stopped a vehicle Saturday night travelling more than 75 Km/h over the posted 100 Km/h speed limit westbound on Highway 401 near Victoria Road in Chatham-Kent.



Police say the driver, a 30-year-old from Windsor has been charged with drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed and driver fail to surrender licence.



Provincial police also say a 47-year-old from Kingsville is facing drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed charges after being stopped on the 401 near the 74-kilometer marker in Chatham-Kent, for going more than 65 Km/h over the posted 100 Km/h speed limit.



The driver was stopped early Sunday morning around 1:20 a.m.

