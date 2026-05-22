Stunt driving and noise concerns prompt extra OPP patrols near Leamington Marina

OPP officers will be doing extra patrols near the Leamington Marina in Leamington, Ont. (Source: OPP)

Essex County OPP will be cracking down on the roads near the Leamington Marina after several traffic concerns in the area.

Leamington OPP officers will be doing extra patrols addressing and educating the public with ongoing traffic safety concerns at the Leamington Marina, the Ferry Docks, the Waterfront Market Plaza and the following Community Safety Zones (see attached map):

Erie Street South from Conover Avenue to the southern limit of Erie Street South

Robson Road from Erie Street South to Cherry Lane

Cherry Lane from Robson Road to Bruce Avenue

Police say residents have raised concerns about stunt driving, unnecessary noise, and speeding.

Expect extra police presence and enforcement in the area.

If you have an urgent traffic complaint or if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have a non-emergency traffic complaint, you may also call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).