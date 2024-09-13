Police in Chatham-Kent had to use a stun gun to help with an arrest.

According to police, officers were called to Stanley Street in Blenheim Wednesday afternoon for a weapons investigation.



Police were told a man brandishing a hunting knife chased a woman inside of a business and then entered a home on Stanley Street without permission and threatened the homeowner.



Investigators say officers quickly arrived on scene and a conducted energy weapon was used on the man.



He was taken into custody without incident.



A 37-year-old from Ridgetown is charged with break and enter, uttering threats and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

