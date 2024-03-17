A campaign to help support high-priority individuals in need in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex Neighbourhood Ambassadors, in collaboration with MRA - Mobile Experiential, have announced the launch of the "Stuff-the-Bus" donation campaign.

The initiative, which runs all next week from Monday, March 18 through Sunday, March 24, is a community-wide effort aimed at supporting over 15 organizations across Windsor-Essex that provide essential services to high-priority individuals in need.

The "Stuff-the-Bus" campaign will have a number of convenient drop-off locations across the region, which officials hope will make it easier for community members to contribute donations.

The designated drop-off points include:

- MRA - Mobile Experiential (2296 Richmond Street in Windsor) is open from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. with extended hours on Wednesday until 7 p.m.

- Maryvale (3640 Wells Street in Windsor) also available Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. 5 p.m.

- Caldwell First Nation (14 Orange Street in Leamington - to the Mobile Medical Support Clinic) is accepting donations from March 18 to 20 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

- Migration Hall (170 Main Street East in Kingsville) is accepting donations on March 23 and 24 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Windsor-Essex Neighbourhood Ambassadors have also arranged for pickup services, which can be requested by reaching out via the Windsor-Essex Neighbourhood Ambassadors' website, Facebook, or Instagram.

Frank Mancina, director of partnerships for MRA, says they'll have a bus at their location in Walkerville.

"So that's the old Firestation #2, we actually have one of our buses that we use for marketing campaigns that is available to actually stuff. But there's going to be multiple locations around Windsor-Essex, there's Maryvale, Caldwell in Leamington, and then there's a location in Kingsville."

Christen Abraham, Coordinator for the Windsor-Essex Neighbourhood Ambassadors, says they'll be accepting anything that people are looking to donate.

"As individuals are spring cleaning we're hoping to get clothing, food items that are non-perishable, new over-the-counter medication. Also any hygiene items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, even gift cards. We also accept pet items... anything really."

Mancina says the need is great at all of the organizations they're looking to support, and they're hoping for the best.

"It's a time of year where people are spring cleaning, we're hoping that people will really think of us when they're doing that spring cleaning in next couple weeks, and want to start donating. All of the items are going to stay local to Windsor-Essex, and we hope the community comes together and helps support one another."



The 15 organizations that will benefit from the campaign are Brentwood Recovery, Caldwell First Nation, Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre, the Windsor branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, Community Support Centre of Essex County, the Downtown Mission, Erie Shores HealthCare, Family Services Windsor-Essex, the H4 Homelessness and Housing Help Hub, House of Sophrosyne, Maryvale, Matthew House, the Migrant Worker Community Program, the Salvation Army, the Windsor Youth Centre, and the Welcome Centre Shelter.



The campaign is also receiving event promotion and support from Windsor Express, who will feature the bus during their home game on March 22.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi