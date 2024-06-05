Students at Kennedy Collegiate held a walkout on Wednesday morning in support of Palestine.

Dozens of students walked out at 10:45 a.m. and stood along Tecumseh Road chanting with flags to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Israel/Hamas war.

The protest was monitored by staff and teachers at Kennedy to ensure that the students were safe while they were along the road.

Numerous protests have been taking place throughout the city since the war began in October, including protests held by Windsor4Palestine, as well as the Pro-Palestinian group that set up an encampment at the University of Windsor in May.

Donna Al-Zaiyadi, one of the organizers, says the support from the community has been great as they take a stance.

"We don't like seeing these innocent children losing their lives, not even being able to go to school or anything. So we're standing up for them, and we're showing our stance with peace."

Nour Gham, another organizer, says they can't sit back and do nothing while people are dying.

"When children are dying we have to speak, we have to scream actually, we have to tell what's going on. And we can't just skip everything and live our lives in peace, and we see our brothers and sisters dying."

Noor Elainein, another organizer, says it's not fair.

"Someone told me this is too political, but violating human rights, stripping away human rights is too political? I don't see that as a political thing. It's just basic human rights that every person in this world deserves to have. It's not fair."

The students returned to class at 11:30 a.m.

Israeli bombardments and ground operations in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry.