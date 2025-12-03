Moritz Seider had a goal and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak by holding off the Boston Bruins for a 5-4 victory.

Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist, helping the Red Wings avenge a 3-2 shootout loss at Boston on Saturday. James van Riemsdyk and Ben Chiarot also scored, and John Gibson stopped 33 shots.

Jonathan Aspirot scored his first NHL goal in his 15th career game for Boston. Alex Steeves had two goals, and Hampus Lindholm contributed three assists.