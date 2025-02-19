The main road in Belle River is now open to drivers after being closed for multiple hours.

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had closed Notre Dame Street in Belle River due to a non-suspicious structure fire.

Members of the OPP and Lakeshore Fire and Rescue were on scene for the fire shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Notre Dame Street in Lakeshore.

The road was closed for a number of hours between North Street and Chisholm Street, however it re-opened to the public shortly after 8 p.m.

OPP Constable Chris Ciliska confirmed there were no injuries reported and that everyone made it out of the building safely.

Lakeshore Fire and Rescue cleared the scene and there will be no further investigation.