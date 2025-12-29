Hang onto your hats.

A windy Monday is in store for the region as Environment Canada has issued a yellow wind warning.

David Rodgers, senior meteorologist with the weather agency said by Monday morning the temperature should be below freezing as cold front moves through.

"We can expect to see very strong winds. We've got a wind warning in effect for the Windsor area for winds 50 km/h gusting to 80 km/h, with gusts to 100 km/h near Lake Erie," he said.

Rodgers said power outages are possible.

"Tree branches falling on powerlines and that kind of thing, so expect some power outages. We can also expect to see scattered damage to maybe roofs and fences, and any sort of loose objects might be blown around too. It'll be a very blustery and much colder day for Monday," said Rodgers.

Rodgers said some relief will come by Monday evening.

"Expecting winds 50 km/h gusting to 80 km/h through much of the day on Monday. They should start to weaken by Monday evening with winds coming down to maybe 30 km/h by mid-evening," he said.

On Sunday, a yellow rainfall warning was in effect with total rain and freezing rain amounts between 30 to 60 millimeters possible.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority said with the temperature dropping below freezing, it left additional risk of ice formation and jamming in smaller tributaries.