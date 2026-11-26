(Waves crashing on the shoreline of Lake Erie, April 14, 2018 (from video by AM800's Gord Bacon))

A shoreline conditions statement is in effect for parts of Essex County.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) says wind conditions and rainfall today could cause damage to the Leamington, Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair shoreline including Pelee Island.

Winds from the northeast are expected to gust up to 80km/h.

ERCA says lake levels are lower compared to previous years, but there is a concern for flooding, damage with direct wave impact on shoreline structures and debris being thrown.

This shoreline conditions statement will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2026.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast-moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas where the above hazards exist.