"Anora," a strip-club Cinderalla story without the fairy tale ending, was crowned best picture at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, handing Sean Baker's gritty, Brooklyn-set screwball farce Hollywood's top prize.

Adrien Brody won best actor for his performance in "The Brutalist."

Mikey Madison won best actress for "Anora."

The Oscars spread the love around, dishing out awards to "Conclave," "Wicked" and "The Substance."

Eight of the 10 movies nominated for best picture came away with at least one award at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

Zoe Saldana won best supporting actress, delivering a heartfelt speech thanking her family.

The night's first award, presented by Robert Downey Jr., went to Kieran Culkin for best supporting actor.