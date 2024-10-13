Street Help Centre on Wyandotte Street is gearing up to serve its annual traditional Thanksgiving meals this long weekend.

The centre will serve meals through its takeout window and centre administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger says they're expecting upwards of 400 people.

"Since COVID things changed a lot for us. If you drive by we put community centre on our sign because we serve so many more people in the community now. It isn't just the homeless. There's so many people who are hungry, so many families in the neighbourhood and they know they're welcome to come and share and be part of Thanksgiving with us."



She says their donors have really stepped up for them this year to provide meals.



"We're going to have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday season this year. We have wonderful turkeys, hams, and all the fixings, dressings, potatoes, everything. Our cooks are really excited, they've been working very hard to make sure all of this is going to happen."



Wilson-Furlonger says as the cold weather approaches, they're in need of winter jackets.



"We're getting asked now for coats. It's getting really chilly during the nighttime, early evenings, mornings, people really need their coats and warm hoodies. So those are really in high demand right now."



The meals will be served both Sunday and Monday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

