Street Help sees increased demand as heat warning continues

Street Help Homeless Centre of Windsor is shown on August 25, 2025. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor-Essex remains under a yellow heat warning and Street Help Homeless Centre is seeing increased demand.

Environment Canada issued the warning Monday and is forecasting maximum temperatures of 30-32 C (86-90 F), nighttime temperatures of 20-23 C (68-73 F), and humidex values near 40 C (104 F) lasting through Wednesday, possibly into Thursday.

Street Help manager Anthony Nelson says the extreme heat is creating additional challenges for people experiencing homelessness, many of whom are seeking shade and relying on community organizations to stay hydrated.

“I’ve seen some people faint because the heat wave is so hot that they get exhausted,” Nelson said.

Street Help is seeing more people come through its doors looking for relief from the heat, according to Nelson.

He says the organization is responding by offering cold drinks and water refills, made possible through donations from the community.

“I’ve seen people come here for water earlier, around 9 a.m., because we’re closed at 5 p.m. every day, and I have given water to people that need it after 5 p.m.,” Nelson said.

He says Street Help is always accepting donations, including bottled water and juice boxes.

“Thermoses, mugs, things that they can have their water into and that’s great. People are looking out for people,” he said.

Donations can be dropped off at the site on Wyandotte Street East near Langlois Avenue.

Nelson is also encouraging residents to check on vulnerable people they may encounter outdoors and offer assistance if they are able.