A homeless drop-in center in Windsor is appealing for donations as they work to help those escaping from the cold weather.

Street Help at 964 Wyandotte St. E. has been seeing a high number of people coming to the center as they look for a warm place to escape the frigid temperatures.

Along with offering shelter, Street Help also provides gloves, toques, coats, warm socks, and blankets to those in need.

Manager Anthony Nelson says when you get cold, you put those things on, but not everyone has them.

"Street Help does make sure that you can get that stuff because we have it. Our donors are 100 per cent faithful. They are always looking out for people, our people, and definitely keeping them safe and warm," he says.

Nelson says they've been seeing more people coming to Street Help looking for help to stay warm.

"This cold is not a joke; it's 100 per cent serious. They need to get things that keep them warm in the elements of this cold weather," he says.

Nelson says they need all kinds of items, including hand and feet warmers along with toques and gloves.

"We are getting low on thick winter socks. We need to get more donors to look out, and if they see a pair anywhere they are, grab a couple pairs for Street Help so people can have them when they're outside in these elements," he says.

Click here for more information on how you can donate to help.