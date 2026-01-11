A helping hand for a homeless organization in the city from the Windsor Sports and Culture Centre and the Windsor Sikh Community.

The two organizations on Friday delivered over $4,000 worth of food, clothing, sleeping bags, blankets, and toiletries to the Street Help Homeless Centre at 964 Wyandotte Street East.

President of the Windsor Sports and Culture Centre Jatinder Rai says they want to make sure no one has an empty stomach.

"We've got enough from the community thanks to Canada, who brought us here. We're really happy with the whole process here, and now we're donating back into the community what we have earned, thanks to everybody else," he says.

For the past 20 years, the two organizations have been collecting and delivering items of need several times a year to Street Help to support those in the community in need.

The recent donations included all-day pizza deliveries at Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day to the shelter.

Street Help Administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger says it's such a great donation and they've come to rely on it.

"These are all things I will not have to go and buy for a while, so that helps enormously," she says.

Wilson-Furlonger says Street Help serves around 500 people every day.