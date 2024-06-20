The extreme heat is impacting Street Help Homeless Centre in Windsor.

Administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger says the centre is seeing more people this week.



She says the centre's heating and cooling system is working but inside the centre is still too cramped, restricting users from entering the building on Wyandotte Street East.



Wilson-Furlonger says they've been handing out bottles of water and Gatorade through their takeout window to those in need.



She says the need is real.



"It's really heartbreaking to see people full of turmoil, suffering from this heat," she says. "I was looking at one gentleman yesterday and there were so many beads of sweat on his face, his face was covered and that's intense sweating."



Wilson-Furlonger says the centre still opens at 11 a.m. but if people are out there earlier and are in need, the centre will help.

"We have purchased a lot more Gatorade to try and help people," says Wilson-Furlonger. "Water is a great thing but people are losing their electrolytes and vitamins and we want to make sure, we can provision that. It's not a cheap product to buy but people are really desperate for that product right now."

She says the centre could use more water and Gatorade.

"We have some water on hand right now but we could use a lot more and with the Gatorade I just bought a really big supply," says Wilson-Furlonger. "So we're going to be able to get through for the next few days with that but we're going to have more hot weather coming our way to so having more in advance would be a great benefit."

The centre closes daily at 5 p.m.

Wilson-Furlonger says donations can be dropped off at the site on Wyandotte Street East near Langlois Avenue.