A steady rise in the number of homes listed for sale across Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting that year-to-date listings are up 12.2 per cent with 12,512 available listings so far this year.

The monthly report from WECAR also finds a 3.2 per cent year-over-year decrease in available listings in November, with 830 homes on the market compared to 858 in November 2024.

Year-over-year sales are down, with 370 homes sold this past November compared to 397 in November 2024, a 6.8 per cent decrease.

Year-to-date sales are also down 2.2 per cent with 4,722 homes sold so far this year compared to 4,832 by this time in 2024.

The average sales price was $552,391 in November, a 5.6 per cent decrease over the average price of $585,287 in November 2024.

Year-to-date, the average sales price is $571,581, down 1.1 per cent from the average price of $578,023 posted by this time last year.