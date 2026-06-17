Strays on Streetcorners raises $88K amid busy season for Humane Society

Volunteers for the Strays on Streetcorners fundraiser with the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society. June 11, 2026. (Source: WECHS)

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society (WECHS) says its annual “Strays on Streetcorners” fundraiser brought in just over $88,000 this year, falling short of its $100,000 goal but still topping last year’s total of about $78,000.

The fundraiser ran June 11-13, with volunteers stationed at major intersections across Windsor, Kingsville, Belle River, and Amherstburg, collecting donations from passing drivers.

Executive Director Lynette Bain says the event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser and comes at a critical time, as the shelter heads into its busiest season.

“The warmer weather, there’s more wildlife, so we’re taking in more injured and stray animals,” Bain said.

“It’s just picking up because of that warmer weather and more people being outside and seeing them. That’s just that time of year and more liters of animals being born.”

Bain says caring for animals is costly and the fundraiser helps cover expenses through the summer.

“Considering that the amount of money it costs, even for a single litter of kittens that could come in, it could be up to $1,000 from surgeries, to vet care, to feeding, and processing through everything,” she said.

“The dollars really do help to maintain the care that we can provide for all of these animals.”

Bain says community support played a major role in this year’s effort with over 240 volunteers taking park.

“We had a record number of intersections on Saturday, which turned out to be such a great day for us,” she said.

“The weather was unbelievable. It was beautiful and Saturday morning alone we raised over $21,000.”

Bain says the campaign remains open online through the week and is encouraging continued donations and foster applications through the humane society’s website.