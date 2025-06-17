The biggest fundraising event of the year for the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is set for this coming weekend.

Strays on Streetcorners is set to begin Thursday, June 19 and will run until Saturday, June 21.

For three days, volunteers, animal lovers, and humane society staff will take to the street corners of Windsor-Essex, decked out in fluorescent orange shirts to collect donations in support of the organization.

All proceeds from the event will go directly toward food, shelter, medical care, and adoption services for thousands of local animals.

The event last year raised $60,000, but officials are hoping to raise $75,000 this year as they deal with a funding gap due to lower adoption revenue while at the same time, the shelter has been at capacity earlier than usual by this time of the year.

Executive Director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society Lynnette Bain says they are a high-volume shelter.

"It's really difficult to raise the funds because we don't have government funding; it's all based on our donations," she says. "We've got such a generous community, but the need is so great. The volume of animals we have compared to cities of a similar size is almost four times."

The public can make a cash donation at one of the streetcorners, they can also donate by texting STRAYS to 20222 to give a one-time $10 donation or donate online at windsorhumane.org/strays-on-streetcorners.