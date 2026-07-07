Storms damage Amherstburg’s historic Belle Vue Manor

An internal inspection will be done this week after storms damaged the historic Belle Vue Manor in Amherstburg.

After Friday’s wind storm, the town says staff were on site early Saturday morning to visually see the impact from the ground and also used drone video to assess damage.

Deputy CAO and Director of Development Services Melissa Osborne says a large, mature tree fell towards the home but did not hit the manor, however the wind peeled back the roof on the west side of the building and some wood panels underneath were damaged which allowed the interior to be exposed during Sunday’s rain.

Osborne says the town has been in contact with the company that installed the specialized roofing system and they will be on site this week to inspect and advise on next steps for repairs.

An internal inspection will be conducted in the next few days with municipal building, facilities and heritage staff to see if there’s any additional water damage from Sunday’s storms.

The building remains a “No Trespassing” site because of health and safety reasons.

The town acquired the manor and 16-acre property in 2016 but was been unable to secure grants needed to restore it.