Windsor police are looking for five suspects following a stabbing over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 900-block of Hall Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday and found a 48-year old man with serious stab wounds.

Police say two suspects entered a convenience store on Wyandotte Street East and stole items before fleeing while the victim, a customer at the store, confronted the suspects outside and was then beaten and stabbed.

The five people wanted in relation to the investigation are described as:

Suspect 1: White male wearing a purple Playboy sweater with a white hood, black pants, and a white mask.

Suspect 2: Individual wearing a black hoodie and black pants, with a red bandana used as a mask.

Suspect 3: Dark-haired individual wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Suspect 4: Male wearing a black, grey, or green zip-up sweater, black pants, black socks, and black slides.

Suspect 5: Black male wearing a white hoodie, grey pants, and dark shoes.

Residents and businesses are asked to check their security footage from Sunday between 2-3 a.m. for any possible evidence.