Stop for school buses as kids head back to class

School bus with a stop sign arm extended to let students off at their stop. (sonyae/(Photo courtesy of istockphoto.com/sonyae))

There will be a hustle and bustle on roadways today as kids head back to school.

Windsor Police want to remind the public there will be additional traffic on the road with school buses and parents bringing students to class for the start of the new school year.

Officers in the Traffic Patrol Unit will be out on roadways to ensure drivers are not speeding through school zones, are stopping for buses, and that children are wearing helmets if biking and also stopping at intersections.

Constable Bianca Jackson says vehicles must stop for school buses.

“With the little ones on the road, we want to make sure that they’re getting to and from their school bus safely. When you see the stop sign, the flashing red lights make sure you stop. Let’s just make watch out for each other. The crosswalks and also make sure you’re doing the allotted speed limit in the school zones,” she says.

Constable Jackson adds that drivers need to slow down and pay attention.

“It is an extra fine, an additional fine if you are caught speeding in school zones so definitely want to remind motorists that our officers will be out there. Our traffic unit consistently out at school zones, monitoring the traffic, monitoring speeders who may not be stopped at stop signs, crosswalks, things of that nature.”

She also says parents and guardians must talk to students about road safety.

“Have that conversation with them about using appropriate safety equipment on the bike, on the e-scooter, where to cross. Using and utilizing the rules of the road.”

Constable Jackson says drivers should take extra time to reach their destinations, and parents should be properly using “Kiss and Ride” areas at local schools.