A heads up from the Municipality of Lakeshore for people who live in the Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches area.

Residents may notice the smell of sewage during a release of the treated wastewater from the Stoney Point Sewage Treatment Facility, which is located south of the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area.



The treatment and release are scheduled to start on Thursday, August 29 with officials saying it's expected to last for 14 days, including weekends.

The water will be tested prior to and during release to ensure it meets standards set by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Officials say the water is discharged through a series of local drains, ultimately into Lake St. Clair.

Sewage lagoons, like the facility in Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches, are treated and discharged based on guidelines approved by the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.