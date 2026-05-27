Stoney Point library to remain at old tavern property

The Stoney Point library branch will remain in its current location at the old tavern site.

Lakeshore council met on Tuesday evening with one report looking for direction on where the semi-permanent library unit should be placed as construction within Stoney Point Park wraps up.

The unit was previously located within the park but was moved to the former Stoney Point Tavern property when park construction began.

The options being presented include moving the library back to the park itself or keeping it at the former Stoney Point Tavern property on Tecumseh Road.

Council voted unanimously in favour of keeping the library at the former tavern site and approved full parking lot restoration work with a price tag of $380,000. Council also asked that the unit be rotated from its current position so it runs parallel with Tecumseh Road.

Councillor Larissa Vogler says having the library placed horizontal would be visually appealing.

“Having spoken to residents, I know that they would like to see it on that tavern site; they’d like to see it as a bit of an anchor there on Main Street... forward-facing... so in terms of actual placement, I assume we’d want it to be horizontal, perhaps a little closer to the street.”

Mayor Tracey Bailey says turning the library would improve the space.

“I think turning it around to face Main Street, I think we’ve heard loud and clear from members that that’s how they utilize the space. So, I think we’re well served, and this is a giant step again in the right direction for the residents of Stoney Point and this adjacent amenity to the park.”

Bailey says the municipality has made improvements to the site already.

“I think we’ve done a beautiful job of choosing the right portable; we’ve gotten through that. We certainly went through colour selection, which really matches the landscape of Stoney Point, so driving down the road, it really matches nicely in the landscape. I think it’s nicely fitting; I think we have the right location.”

Council also approved a secondary motion to consider funding in future budgets for a brick and mortar library and community hub on the former tavern site once the new sewage treatment plant is completed.