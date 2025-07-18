44 criminal charges have been laid in a stolen vehicle investigation in Windsor.

Last Monday (July 7), members of the Target Base Unit spotted a pick-up with fraudulent Ontario licence plates that matched the description of a truck that was reported stolen in Essex in June.

Officers were led to a home on Cadillac Street where the pickup was found along with two additional stolen vehicles and a trailer that police say had been fraudulently rented using stolen identification.

A search of the recovered vehicles uncovered a number of ID cards, cheques, insurance papers and other documents that had been stolen from multiple people.

A 31-year old man was found inside one of the stolen vehicles and was arrested.

He's charged with 13 counts of obtaining identity information for fraudulent purposes, 7 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and other offences.