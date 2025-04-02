Chatham-Kent Police have recovered stolen property following a break-in.

Police state that the incident took place between March 21 and March 25, where a new tank-less hot water heater was stolen.

On Monday, March 31, at approximately 2 p.m., police received information from the victim - a 28-year-old man from Chatham - that had identified a listing on social media marketplace that matched the description of the stolen item.

Through investigation, police were able to trace the listing to a local residence. Officers were then able to confirm that the water heater matched the one reported stolen.

As a result, a 34-year-old man from Chatham was placed under arrest for possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released with a future court date,

Police state that the stolen property was recovered and returned to the rightful owner.