An arrest has been made in LaSalle in connection with the theft of a construction equipment.

The Essex County OPP Marine Unit was on patrol in the LaSalle Channel of the Detroit River on June 3rd when they noticed a 50-foot barge with a backhoe on board.

The vessel was inspected and officers discovered the backhoe, worth $200,000, had been reported stolen from the Greater Toronto Area.

A 42-year old man from LaSalle has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released from custody and will appear in a Windsor courtroom on July 15th.