Ontario New Democratic Leader Marit Stiles says her party is the only one that would provide real change, in her final pitch to voters ahead of election day.

Stiles says the Liberals are no different than the Progressive Conservatives and she'll bring in measures to make life more affordable.

Ontario's main political party leaders are making multiple stops across the province today before voters head to the polls on Thursday.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is starting the day with an announcement just outside of Windsor, the city where he launched his re-election campaign last month.

Ford will end his day in Mississauga East-Cooksville, the riding Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is hoping to win to secure a seat in the legislature.

Crombie's itinerary says she will spend the bulk of her day in Mississauga, visiting businesses and local campaigns, in addition to stops in Oakville and Hamilton.

Stiles began her final day of campaigning with a stop in the Toronto-St. Paul's riding. She'll also have events with nurses in Niagara Falls and workers in Hamilton.

Much of the day will be spent in ridings the NDP already holds.

"We are actually going into a lot of ridings that we want to hold for sure," Stiles said. "We know we can do it, but we'll be connecting as we have been for the last few days in ridings where we want to flip from blue to orange."

Stiles said she expects to gain seats in the election.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be in Kitchener canvassing with Aislinn Clancy, who won the Greens' second ever seat in the legislature in a byelection in 2023.