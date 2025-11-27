Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault is resigning from Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet after Ottawa signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta on a proposed new pipeline.

The avowed environmentalist and longtime climate activist has been a key fixture in the Liberal government for the past six years.

Guilbeault has avoided TV cameras and questions from reporters for several days as news emerged of progress on an agreement between the federal government and Alberta on the energy file.

Guilbeault was environment minister to former prime minister Justin Trudeau for years, and served as the chief salesperson and defender of the contentious consumer carbon tax.

He introduced Canada's first emissions reduction plan _ effectively a road map for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Liberal MPs downplayed for reporters earlier this week reports of discontent within caucus over Ottawa's agreement with Alberta.