Former Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market General Manager Steve Green is the first to receive the DWBIA's Downtown Champion Award, November 17, 2026.

The former general manager of the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market has been recognized by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA).

Steve Green was presented with the Downtown Champion Award.

“It’s a little emotional thinking about it,” says Green. “We did the work for the community, and I’m really not a person who loves a lot of accolades; it’s been actually difficult to accept. It’s hard to accept.”

He’s the first to receive the new DWBIA award, which recognizes individuals who have made a meaningful and lasting contribution to downtown Windsor through their leadership, work, and commitment to the community.

Green was with the downtown market for more than 15 years and saw it grow from Charles Clark Square to its current location on Pelissier Street.

He also pushed for community gardens across the city, taught at the University of Windsor, and is currently operating Steve Green Foods on Wyandotte Street East in Walkerville.

- AM800-News-DWBIA-Champion-Award-3-Novemeber-2026 Steve Green with family and friends after receiving the DWBIA's Downtown Champion Award, November 17, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Green says he’s humbled to receive the award.

“I did the market for the vendors and for the small businesses and the mom and pops that were starting up, and so the market was always about them; it was never about me,” says Green.

He says at first he only planned on being the general manager for one year.

“I always looked at the work down there as a labour of love, heavy on the labour and sometimes not a lot of the love, but it was something that needed to happen; it was part of my ethos, strongly believing in communities, strongly believing in building our neighbourhoods, and as we build our neighbourhoods, we build a stronger city,” he says.

Green says he’s happy to see the market continue, but he’s especially happy to see it continue under strong leadership.

“We do this because we love it; we do it because we believe in everybody that’s there, both the community, the farmers and the vendors, and the organizations that stand beside us and behind us, such as the DWBIA and the City of Windsor,” says Green.

- AM800-News-DWBIA-Champion-Award-2-Novemeber-2026 Steve Green after being named the DWBIA's Downtown Champion Award winner, November 17, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Green was presented with a trophy to keep and the DWBIA Champion Award title belt.

DWBIA board chair Chris MacLeod says the award will not be handed out annually and is unsure when it will be given out next.

He says planning for the award started earlier this year in the spring.

Shane Peters has taken over the role of market general manager.