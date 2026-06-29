Stephen Eustaquio's Ontario hometown celebrates historic World Cup goal

Less than 24 hours after Stephen Eustaquio scored the World Cup goal that made Canadian sports history, his soccer-loving Ontario hometown rolled out roadside signs to celebrate him.

The 29-year-old midfielder from Leamington, a town southeast of Windsor, Ont., broke a scoreless tie against South Africa to secure a 1-0 victory for Canada and send the men’s national team to the round of 16 for the first time.

The result has resonated throughout the community where the sport has long been central to its identity.

Although Eustaquio moved to Portugal at age seven, he still maintained many ties to the town of about 30,000 people through family and friends. Community members said they were thrilled to see his success on the world stage.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald called Eustaquio a “local hero” and said the town would be considering naming a soccer field after him. For now, they’ve changed their roadside signs overnight to mark his success.

“We have big roadside stands that are like lit up signs that we usually use for road construction and we’ve written on them congratulations and acknowledged him that way,” MacDonald said.

Soccer has been a big part of Leamington’s fabric thanks to its diverse community, and it’s been a “happy day” for everyone in the municipality, the mayor said.

Joal McMahon, the principal at Eustaquio’s former elementary school, said everyone is buzzing about Eustaquio’s goal. Before the World Cup began, Eustaquio had filmed a video for current students at St. Louis Catholic Elementary School asking for their support.

“My phone was blowing up from staff members, just so excited to have somebody that came from St. Louis become a national hero,” McMahon said.

Tony Omar, president of the Leamington Minor Soccer League, where Eustaquio began playing, remembered seeing Eustaquio and his brother at the adult league practices years ago.

“I can remember Stephen and his brother coming to our soccer practices, not to practice with us but to stand on the side while their dad was playing. So they would be kicking the ball against the fence, and we’d think ‘Oh, that’s so cute.’ And now here he is, right?” said Omar.

“It always starts somewhere. It’s something which seems insignificant at the time, but, becomes significant,” he added.

Eustaquio’s mother died from brain cancer in 2023 and his father died of a heart attack in 2024, and he was emotional as he paid tribute to his family in a post-match interview on Sunday. His brother, Mauro, is a coach in the Canadian Premier League and a former soccer player.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.

-With files from The Associated Press

Monique Kasonga, The Canadian Press