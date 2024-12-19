Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant employees are supporting Sparky's Toy Drive with a large donation.

Crews with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services Station No. 5, Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant Manager, David Bellaire, plant employees and members of Unifor 444 met Wednesday to deliver the donations.

Stellantis delivered approximately $20,000 worth of brand-new toys.

Over 3,000 children under the age of 13 will receive toys this year through this drive to over 1,200 families.

A number of partners throughout the city donate toys and money to the drive to ensure that everyone who registered are able to receive toys this holiday season, with Stellantis being the top donor for 2024.

Cody Long, firefighter and co-lead of Sparky's Toy Drive, says a team of volunteers sorts the toys year round.

"We make sure that a 7-year-old boy's toy gets to a 7-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old girl's toy gets to a 3-year-old girl. We try to get some information from the families in need when they register as to what their family dynamic looks like, and provide toys catered to their age group and gender of their children, and also take into account any special needs those children may have as well."

Long says it's overwhelming to see the constant support from the community.

"I've been with Sparky's Toy Drive and the first time I did anything with them was in 2005 and every year we start seeing the same partners show up over, and over, and over again. And for as long as I can recall, the generosity from this team, from the workers, it's been absolutely overwhelming."

David Bellaire, Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant Manager, says it means so much to be able to give back to children and their families.

"When you see the looks on their faces when they get the toys, when they think potentially they're not going to get anything and then they see what they're getting, and just from the community, from the Windsor Fire, from Unifor 444, to make their morning important, and enjoyable, and special."

Registration for families opened in November and toys were distributed earlier this month.

Since 2002, Stellantis employees have filled more than 120 minivans with toys valued at over $300,000.

The public can still donate new, unopened toys or monetary gifts. Donations can be dropped off at Windsor Fire Stations until Christmas Day.