Stellantis, the maker of Jeep and Ram vehicles, says its preliminary estimates show a 2.3 billion euros ($2.68 billion) net loss in the first half of the year due to U.S. tariffs and some hefty charges.

The automaker anticipates an impact of about 300 million euros for net tariffs incurred, and also expects planned production losses related to implementing its response plan.

Stellantis also expects approximately 3.3 billion euros ($3.84 billion) of pre-tax net charges mostly related to program cancellation costs and platform impairments, restructuring and the net impact of recent legislation eliminating the CAFE penalty rate.

Automakers have been penalized if the average fuel economy of their annual fleet of vehicle production exceeds a certain level.

Two months ago Stellantis named Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive officer. He replaced Carlos Tavares, who resigned under pressure last year.

Stellantis, which was created from the 2021 merger of France's PSA Peugeot with Italian-U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is the world's fourth-largest car manufacturer. It is based in the Netherlands.

The automaker provided preliminary financial figures on Monday in the absence of financial guidance, which it suspended in April.