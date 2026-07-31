Stellantis to recall 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks over seat belt issue

New Dodge Ram pickup trucks for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Friday it will recall just over 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks worldwide over a seat belt issue.

The recall covers 2019–26 Ram 1500 vehicles that may have been built with a second-row centre or second-row driver side seat belt buckle anchor that was not properly attached to the vehicle body structure.

The issue could impact the performance of the second-row seat belt system and increase the risk of injury to occupants. Stellantis is aware of one potentially related injury tied to the recall.

The recall includes 1.27 million vehicles in the United States, 156,000 in Canada, 15,000 in Mexico and about 75,000 outside North America.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)