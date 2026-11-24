OTTAWA - Automaker Stellantis is taking legal action against Unifor, claiming the union is blocking the company’s access to its idled Brampton, Ont. plant, which it needs to conduct an environmental assessment as part of its sale to defence company Roshel.

The Toronto Star was first to report the development, and CTV News has since obtained the statement of claim.

According to the statement of claim, filed on Nov. 19, the company is seeking an injunction to stop alleged obstruction to the property. Stellantis is alleging that representatives from Unifor “have sought to prevent the environmental work from proceeding by blocking entrances to the premises” and refusing to allow the environmental consulting firm Pinchin Ltd. from accessing the site.

The statement of claim points to one incident on Nov. 9, in which representatives of Unifor allegedly “blocked entrances with trucks, pylons and individuals carrying Unifor flags” and refused to leave despite the automaker contacting police.

Workers’ future remains uncertain amid Stellantis sale to defence manufacturer

“To date, Unifor has continued to obstruct access by persons associated with the environmental work, and Pinchin has not been permitted to perform the environmental work,” the claim states.

In a statement to CTV News on Tuesday, Stellantis says it is taking “appropriate steps” to access the property.

“Unifor is currently blocking access to the Stellantis Brampton Assembly Plant, preventing scheduled environmental assessment work at the site,” spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin wrote.

Unifor National President Lana Payne, meanwhile, told CTV News she is continuing to “try and get a different outcome,” adding the sale of the plant is “unacceptable” to the union.

“Unifor has been demonstrating in support of Canadian jobs at the Brampton plant throughout the past year,” Payne wrote in an email.

Stellantis’ sale gains attention

Stellantis’ car assembly plant in Brampton has garnered lots of attention in recent weeks, after the automaker announced it was selling the plant to Roshel, a Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer. The plant has been idle since 2023, with more than 2,200 workers on lay-off pay.

The idled Stellantis assembly plant is pictured in Brampton, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey The idled Stellantis assembly plant is pictured in Brampton, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey (Arlyn McAdorey)

Following the announcement, CTV News reported officials within Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government were actively part of discussions leading up to the agreement to sell, despite Carney calling the sale a “betrayal” and later a “partial solution.”

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, for her part, has both threatened to sue Stellantis for hundreds of millions of dollars, while also saying the company could be eligible for more taxpayer funds to support workers, if it agrees not to sell the plant.

Last Friday, Stellantis’ global CEO Antonio Filosa met with Joly, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Unifor in a closed-door meeting that Ford described as “challenging but productive.”

The premier also said that Stellantis conveyed during the meeting that, in addition to the U.S. tariffs, a number of policies were making Canada less competitive. The policies include the cost of greenhouse gas emissions and the zero-emission vehicle mandates in B.C. and Quebec.

After that meeting, all parties agreed to continue further talks. A senior government source tells CTV News that Joly is meeting with Stellantis negotiator Pablo Di Si in Ottawa on Tuesday, and all four sides will meet again later this week.

In 2022, the federal government committed up to $529 million to Stellantis to retool both its plants in Brampton and Windsor, Ont. Records show $222 million had been paid out as of March 2025.

With files from CTV News’ Marieke Walsh, CTV News’ Samantha Pope and CP24’s Bryann Aguilar