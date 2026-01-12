Automaker Stellantis has announced plans to phase out traditional plug-in hybrid (PHEV) programs in North America, in light of changing market conditions.

The move affecting the 2026 model year, effectively discontinues the PHEV Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler.

A statement from a company spokesperson points to “customer demand shifting,” and an effort to “focus on more competitive electrified solutions.”

Compared to a traditional hybrid, a PHEV has the ability to drive solely through battery power or gas.

Stellantis has signaled plans to focus production on hybrids and range-extended vehicles.

Change in the production of hybrid vehicles comes amidst an on-going shift in policy that has seen governments in both Canada and the United States change course on requirements to produce non gas-powered vehicles.

“This approach reinforces the company’s commitment to offering advanced propulsion systems that maximize efficiency and provide options from internal combustion to hybrid, range-extended, and fully electric solutions,” the statement reads.

Overall, sales of the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica and Grand Caravan have seen high demand on the minivan market. In 2025, the vehicles saw a collective 65% increase in sales compared to the previous year, according to the automaker.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian