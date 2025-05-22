WINDSOR — Automaker Stellantis is postponing production of the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., for the 2026 model year as it continues to assess the effects of U.S. tariff policies.

However, the company says it is continuing to produce other versions of the popular Dodge Charger muscle car at the plant.

Stellantis says there will be no effect on employment at the Windsor facility.

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear says the company will focus on the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the addition of a new four-door Charger model for the 2026 model year and the new Charger Sixpack models that will launch in the second half of the year.

The postponement at the Stellantis plant comes as automakers work to adapt to the U.S. tariffs on the sector.

Stellantis halted work its auto assembly plant in Windsor for a week earlier this month after also shutting it for two weeks when Trump first imposed the tariffs in early April.