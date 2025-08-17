Stellantis has laid off about 100 workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant ahead of its summer shutdown.

A spokesperson for the auto giant confirmed to CTV News that notices were issued to a "small number of employees" on Friday.

"The layoffs are based on seniority and are a result of regular volume adjustments at the plant," said LouAnn Gosselin.

Production at the plant is being idled over the next two weeks for a regular vacation period.

While the company did not disclose the number of employees affected by the layoffs, Unifor Local 444 stated that approximately 100 people were impacted.

The union is working to find employment opportunities for the affected workers.

"The plant is going through their productivity period and, along with some other changes in production, has found itself slightly overstaffed," said James Stewart, the union’s president. "Our in-plant representatives will be working to find opportunities for this junior group of workers and get them returned to employment status as quickly as possible."

In recent months, auto workers, particularly those in Windsor, have faced turbulent times marked by alternating layoffs and plant shutdowns.

