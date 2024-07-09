(Pittsburgh, PA) -- The NFL is sidelining a Steelers player for nearly half the season due to an off-field issue.

The league announced on Monday that Cameron Sutton has been suspended eight games for violating its personal conduct policy.



Pittsburgh signed the cornerback after he was released by the Detroit Lions following a domestic violence case.



The 29-year-old entered a diversion program back in April after Florida police charged him with misdemeanor battery.



Sutton joined the Steelers last month on a one-year deal and is eligible to come back on October 29th against the New York Giants.

