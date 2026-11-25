There was no way back to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Aaron Rodgers.

The team is cutting ties with the veteran quarterback only minutes after he made an astonishing appearance on The Pat McAfee Show where he said Mike McCarthy “is unhealthy” and claimed he was benched after telling the head coach the team needed change.

The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer told McAfee he would not be reporting back to Steelers.

“That ship has sailed,” Rodgers said, who noted the front office has elected to back McCarthy, while players sided with Rodgers.

According to Rodgers, McCarthy fell asleep twice in a team meeting last week and missed two more meetings ahead of their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He added the “nail in the coffin” was when McCarthy did a breakdown of “1-2-3, Packers” at halftime in the 19-16 defeat.

“Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened,” Rodgers said.

He then went on to described the events in the locker room on Sunday.

“... there was some guys early on that didn’t like the way things were going, especially defensive guys that Mike didn’t want to get to know the defence,” Rodgers continued. “At one point I told him, ‘You should really lean into the defensive guys a little bit more and talk to those guys.’ And he said, ‘Well, I don’t think I need to.’ And I said, ‘Well, I disagree with that.’ So, a lot of those guys, he kind of already lost a lot of those guys. And I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime, towards the end of it, we’re kind of on the offense on one side of defense on the other side. And there’s some rambling or something and without even a heads up, he says, ‘All right, one, two, three Packers.’

“That’s what he broke it down on in the locker room.”

Rodgers stated Wednesday on McAfee “I got the day off, that’s why I was able to do this.” Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Rodgers received an excused absence to process the news that came out Tuesday that he would be inactive on Friday against the Denver Broncos.

Rodgers told McAfee he found out he was being benched by the by tight end Pat Freiermuth in the hours before the team released a statement late Tuesday night.

Rodgers said Freiermuth told him, “I can’t believe they’re doing this,” and Rodgers said he replied with “doing what?”

Mason Rudolph will start Friday’s game at quarterback in a stunning turn that comes after McCarthy, who won Super Bowl XLV with Rodgers while with the Green Bay Packers, said Monday Rodgers would remain the team’s starter.

“I think there’s things offensively we need to do better and that always benefits and leads in the quarterback play,” McCarthy said at the time. “So, I just need him to just keep plowing away.”

Rodgers backed McCarthy for the head coaching job this off-season as the Steelers opened a new chapter after a long run under Mike Tomlin.

“It’s on me,” the quarterback said of teaming with McCarthy again.

Will Howard is set to backup Rudolph against the Broncos on Friday. The team also has quarterback Drew Allar on their roster.

Rodgers, 42, has guided the Steelers to a 6-4 record this year, throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions.

The Steelers’ offence, under Rodgers, has struggled mightily over the past two weeks in back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, and now turns to Rudolph with Pittsburgh clinging to the final wild-card spot in the AFC.

A native of Chico, Calif., Rodgers is in his second season with the Steelers following his messy exit from the New York Jets.

The four-time MVP led Pittsburgh to the playoffs last season before falling to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. After months of deliberation, he signed a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh and reunite with McCarthy.

Rodgers had previously announced this would be the last season of his 22-year career.