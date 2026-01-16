A safety alert at Malden Park.

The City of Windsor says the lights at the top of the hill have been significantly damaged by vandals and staff are working on repairs.

As a result, it's asking residents to avoid using the hill for tobogganing or any other purposes after dark until the issue can be addressed.

Due to the extent of damage, timelines for repairs are unknown.

The city says the public can still use the hill for winter activities during daylight hours.

A post on a Facebook group says many people have been sledding in the evening hours when it's dark which has led to a number of injuries.