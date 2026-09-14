Inflation holds at 3% in August as rent, travel prices rise: StatCan

Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation was unchanged at three per cent in August as a slowdown in rising gas prices was offset by higher rent and travel tour costs.
The agency says gasoline costs continued to increase in August but at a slower pace, with prices up 22.8 per cent compared with 25.7 per cent a month earlier, as the conflict in the Middle East continued to weigh on prices.
Excluding gasoline, consumer prices rose 2.4 per cent last month.
StatCan says grocery prices increased at a slower pace than overall inflation for the first time in more than two years, with prices rising 2.8 per cent year-over-year.
But the agency says consumers paid more for travel because of a rise in fuel surcharges and as airlines adjusted to the sharp decline in Canadian travel to the United States in 2025.
It says rent prices increased 2.8 per cent year-over-year in August, up from 2.5 per cent in July.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2026.