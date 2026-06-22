Statistics Canada to release consumer price index for May this morning

'There are reasons to believe that we could face future inflation': Gauthier

'There are reasons to believe that we could face future inflation': Gauthier Pierre-Benoît Gauthier, vice president, investment strategy at IG Wealth Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the market's uncertain economic outlook.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will release its latest reading for May inflation today.

High oil and gasoline prices are expected to push inflation higher for the month.

The consensus among economists is that the annual inflation rate rose to three per cent in May, from 2.8 per cent in April.

T-D Bank senior economist Andrew Hencic says gasoline prices rose in May, so that will push inflation higher for the month, but oil prices have since come off their highs.

So, he says, he will be looking to see what prices are doing beyond gasoline in the report.

The Bank of Canada, which has a two per cent target for inflation, has said there has been limited evidence of a broad-based pass-through of higher energy prices to the cost of other things so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.

The Canadian Press