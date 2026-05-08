OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is expected to release its latest reading on the job market this morning when it publishes its labour force survey for April.

A Reuters poll suggests economists expect the economy added 15,000 jobs in the month, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7 per cent, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Employers added 14,000 jobs in March as the unemployment rate held steady.

The jobs report comes as Canadian businesses deal with high oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East that has pushed the cost of gasoline up across the country.

The report also follows the Bank of Canada's decision last week to hold its policy interest rate at 2.25 per cent.

The central bank noted it was closely monitoring the impact of the war and how the economy continues to respond to U.S. tariffs and trade policy uncertainty.